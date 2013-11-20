Le spiagge di Chelona
Il documentario Le spiagge di Chelona, realizzato dai collaboratori di
Itinerari e luoghi Alessandro De Rossi e Federica Botta, e già vincitore al
Underwater Film Festival di Marsiglia, ha vinto il premio per il Miglior Documentario di Educazione Ambientale all'International Film Festival In Mare di Camogli, Festival sulle Aree Marine Protette e il Cinema Ambientale Marino.